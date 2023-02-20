Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, along with his wife Rachel and their family, got to rub shoulders with Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart after the first night of his Reality Check SA tour. The Kolisi clan shared a picture with Hart outside his dressing room at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

Siya proudly handed the American a special Springbok jersey memento to mark the day they met. Siya is currently on a period of rest as prescribed by the Bok management, to ensure that he is fit and firing for the defence of SA’s World Cup crown in France in September. ATTENDED: SA chef Siba Mtongana The family, who recently moved to Durban, attended the Cape Town show. Rachel posted on her socials.

“Guys! @kevinhart4real is an absolute legend! 😅 Pretoria you’re in for a real treat! Thank you for coming to beautiful South Africa! ” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) Hart also posted a few snaps of his Cape Town show experience and thanked fans for coming out to support the show. He captioned the post: “Show 1 in CapeTown was INSSAAAAAANNNNEEE! So much energy & so much love! Holy s**t ….you guys were unreal! Johannesburg you are up next!! Let’s gooooooooo #RealityCheckTour #Global #MakingTheWorldLaugh #SouthAfrica #ComedicRockStarShit”

adairb07 wrote: “Looooovvved it!.” thebasicmomct wrote: “Got me googling “women throwing s***t in a coffee shop” Thank you for a great show!!” emmanuel.carre wrote “One day this gonna be me. you’re such an inspiration.”