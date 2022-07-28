Nicole Shanahan has denied that she had an affair with Elon Musk. The 51-year-old business magnate was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have had a “brief affair” with Nicole, 37, last December which caused her to split from Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

However, Shanahan has now denied the claims altogether and described any suggestion of an affair as an “outright lie“. Shanahan’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told TMZ this week: “Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory.”

Her statement comes just days after the Tesla founder - who split from pop singer Grimes in September 2021 but welcomed now-7-month-old daughter Exa Dark with her when the affair was said to have happened - also denied the claims and insisted that he is still friends with Brin. He tweeted: "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around.



This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!

I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022 "Nothing romantic. Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh). WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I've lost count! It's embarrassing for them, frankly.