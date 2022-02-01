Nick Cannon can’t stop making babies, now he is reportedly set to become a father for the eighth time.

In photographs from a baby shower, published by TMZ, the 41-year-old actor was seen cradling real estate agent Bre Tiesi’s bump, as it was revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

The pair also held hands and hugged as they walked along the beach in Malibu at the gathering on Sunday suggesting, they were hosting the gender reveal party.

The baby shower comes after Nick’s five-month-old son Zen – who he had with Alyssa Scott – tragically died from a brain tumour last month.

Nick – who also has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey – previously claimed he will keep having kids if that’s “God’s plan” for him.

The TV presenter, who slammed the idea that any of his children were conceived by accident, was speaking after he became a dad for the seventh time in July 2021.

Zen’s arrival into the world marked Nick’s fourth child in a matter of months.

The star and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen into the world in December 2020, and Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Zyon and Zillion last June.

He said: “God willing, man. We’ll see.”

However, he later vowed to try and stop having any more – until 2022 at least.

Speaking on the Drink Champs podcast, he said: “I’m trying to chill out though.

“I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on.

“I have enough children, enough frolicking.

“I’m good right now... I’m trying.

“I didn’t say I’m perfect.

“I love all my kids. I’m celibate right now.

“I’m gonna see if I can make it to 2022.”

