Award-winning rapper Nasty C had the hele South Africa doing a double take after he posted a picture standing alongside global R&B star Chris Brown.
In the image, which appeared to be taken backstage at Brown’s Under The Influence Tour in London, UK, on Monday evening, the two are seen posing side by side with Brown pulling a snaakse face.
Nasty C captioned the image, “Meet your idols”.
The post had drawn more than 5 000 comments by Wednesday morning, with the likes of Boity, Moozlie, Kid X, Zingah, Uncle Vinny, Cooper Pabi and DJ Zinhle applauding him.
Rowlene quipped: “Damn Chris finally got to meet his idol”, while Pamela Mtanga poked fun at his height in the original edited image he posted on social media to exaggerate his height. He went on to post the original image a few hours later.
The picture marks a full-circle moment after Brown co-signed the 25-year-old Mzansi rapper when he posted a clip of Nasty C rapping on the YouTube freestyle platform, On The Radar Radio, in January.