Media personality Zuraida Jardine has bagged her third university degree at the age of 48. She shared an inspirational message on Instagram in celebration of reaching the milestone.

The radio, TV and health and wellness guru encouraged fans to follow their dreams, saying that age should not limit one’s educational ambitions. She captioned her post: “Our turn is always on time, ready for the taking #ItsMyTurn #OnTime.” “At the age of 40, I decided to go to university as a full-time student not to only pursue a degree but to break a generational cycle,” she posted.

“I come from a family where income was a necessity and higher education a luxury. Today, eight years later, I have three degrees and changed a generational narrative.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZURAIDA: Intergrative Wellbeing Strategist (@zuraidajardine) According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds an Honours degree in psychology and is a functional medicine health and lifestyle coach. With more than 20 years television experience under her belt, Zuraida joined SABC3’s popular lifestyle show Afternoon Express as an on-air host in July after taking a break from the industry to focus on education and family.

