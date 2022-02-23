Die poppe sal dans when Britney Spears reks her bek in a new book deal that is said to be worth as much as $15 million (R230m).

Page Six reports that the pop princess has struck a mega deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for her tell-all memoir about her career, life and family.

This follows a bidding war involving several publishers, which insiders are calling “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Britney, 40, has been itching to tell her side of the story after she was left fuming over the claims made in her younger sister Jamie Lynn’s scathing biography, Things I Should Have Said, released last month.

CLASH: Sister Jamie’s book

Britney wrote on Instagram at the time, “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but your f***ing lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued a strongly worded cease-and-desist to the actress, asserting that Britney will “no longer be bullied” by her family.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” it read.

Britney also plans to spoel haar bek about her “abusive” 13-year conservatorship, where her father James had control over her career, assets and family life.

Since the court ended her conservatorship in November, Britney has been the subject of a number of documentaries that have focused on her legal battles and bids for freedom.

Last month Britney hinted at a tell-all by sharing a photo of a typewriter next to a pile of pink roses.

“Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???” she captioned the image.

[email protected]