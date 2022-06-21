Cape Town music icon Jason Jay King is hanging up his mic. The 77-year-old announced his retirement from the stage this month.

After 62 years in the theatrical music business, Jason is taking his final bow due to ill health. But the living legend says he will still be active behind the scenes producing shows and managing artists and occasional MC gigs. Jason was part of The Great Pretenders and is known for his vintage outfits and old school stage performances.

The muso posted on social media: “Retired from stage performance, that’s how it’s gonna be from now on. I will still produce and direct new productions and afford platforms to newcomers, but I’m done with ‘live’ performances. The Great Pretenders still live. I will now render my entertainment services to corporate and private functions. To be honest, my health is not good at all. Thanks for the memories.” Jason says he’s had a long and illustrious career with many memorable moments. “My highlight of showbiz over the past 30 years have been the many television programmes I have appeared on; Noot vir Noot nine times, thrice on People of the South, Felicia on E four times, four times on Breakfast Club and GMSA thrice.

“Millions of viewers saw me perform. “I have produced many big names in South Africa with most having passed on or retired. “I promoted Jonathan Butler on his first professional concert in April 1973 at the Kismet in Athlone as well as Ronnie Joyce whom I promoted the same year on the Richard Jon Smith show all over South Africa as well as Zimbabwe.