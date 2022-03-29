Parents, did you survive yesterday, the first Monday of the school holiday?

Eish, it can make a person moeg when the laaities don’t have a day in class to tire them out at least a little bit.

And as we move on to the second day of the week, we realise how much we enjoy our time in front of the TV.

Let’s kick things off with Scandal (e.tv at 7.30pm), where Mbali has roped in Zen to find out the truth about the “affair”.

Meanwhile, another woman finds that ending things is way harder than she imagined…

Does this sound like too light entertainment, then tune in to Uzalo on SABC1 at 8.30pm, where Nkunzi finally goes to meet his enemies.

Then turn things up another notch, because Pastor Gwala is ready and able to preach again!

And that’s not the only spiritual sparks flying: the people are starting to warm up to Mbatha and his new “KFC”.

Speaking of spiritual, in Muvhango (SABC2 at 9pm) the Mukwevho ancestors come to Azwindini’s rescue.

And the fight is on for Kgosi. Tonight, the poor guy must deal with an unexpected rival.

