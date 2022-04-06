Guess who got married without bothering to tell anyone.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly said “I do” in Las Vegas straight after the Grammy Awards on Monday morning.

The 42-year-old mother of three and 46-year-old rocker tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

The popular chapel’s owner Marty Frierson told the New York Post that he booked the wedding and an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony – at the couple’s request.

Kourtney and Travis walked into a chapel in Sin City at 1.30am, just hours after the Blink 182 drummer had performed on stage with H.E.R, Lenny Kravitz, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis.

The star couple, who announced their engagement in October, came dressed in the same outfits they wore to the awards.

They were accompanied by four other people, who recorded the whole thing “from every angle” using their iPhones.

Frierson added that the lovebirds bought two bouquets of fresh roses from him that they combined into one big arrangement.

SEALED WITH KISS: Lovers

“After they got married, they walked out onto the driveway, tossed the bouquet and sped off,” he said.

“They came in with a white envelope, which is what Clark County gives, but I don’t deal with that part,” he explained. “The officiants take care of that part.”

However, an insider has now claimed that the marriage isn’t legally binding.

The source said: “They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet.”

The insider reveals that the newlyweds never secured an official marriage licence.

Clark County records for marriage licences and certificates also show that they never applied for one.

