Ariana Grande and actor Ethan Slater – both of whom are still married – are jolling. The 30-year-old singer started dating the Broadway star – who appears alongside her in the film Wicked – while she is divorcing real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez, 27.

A source told PEOPLE: “Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.” Reps for both stars have so far remained tight-lipped amid the speculation. Ariana plays Glinda in the much-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, while Ethan, 31, stars alongside her as Boq.

Speculation about Ariana’s relationship status was ignited when she was spotted at the Wimbledon tennis tournament last week without her wedding band. Ethan’s wife, Lilly Jay, was apparently “completely blindsided” by the affair, according to insiders. “It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source told Page Six.

AFFAIR: Married actor Ethan Slater The two have been married since 2018 and celebrated their 10-year anniversary together as a couple last November. Ariana began dating real estate agent Dalton in January 2020. They announced their engagement in December that year and married in a private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, in May 2021. It’s been reported that the two separated in January already after two years of marriage but have remained “incredibly amicable.”

“Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on,” said an insider. The former couple are said to have been “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.” The other issue in their marriage was distance. The couple had been living together in Los Angeles, but Ariana moved to London to shoot Wicked.