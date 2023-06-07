Watch out for a nuwe gesiggie innie 7de Laan, who landed an on-screen role after going to interview the cast of the popular SABC soapie. Robin-Lee Johnson, 28, the Mitchells Plain owner of her own free digital magazines titled Woman Up and Man Up, said the producers had the idea to soema incorporate her into the show.

MAGAZINE: Woman Up and Man Up But then the producers had the brilliant idea to somma incorporate her in the show. “I went to 7de Laan to interview a few of the actors for my magazine after being in contact with the show, and it was set up in a way that I get to be an extra as well,” she says. “I sat with most of the actors and listened to their stories and was inspired because acting is one of my passions. I took every word they said and planted it within myself,” explained Robin-Lee from Mitchells Plain.

IN CHARACTER: Robin-Lee Johnson on 7de Laan setKANS: Robin-Lee Johnson, 28 “My experience on set was something beyond what I ever imagined. “As a child I always wanted to be a 7de Laan actor because that’s what I watched every evening. I left my chores to watch it. “Having the chance to sit with them was a dream come true. I was starstruck but then slowly realised they are normal people who went ahead of me and paved the way for someone like me.”

The Laan actress who inspires Robin-Lee the most is Ingrid Paulus, who plays Vanessa. “She is one of the most inspirational people I’ve met in my life. I want to be like her. “She wears many hats and literally cares about people, she literally gives the best hugs,” she added.