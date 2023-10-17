Will Smith has finally rekked his bek in response to his wife Jada Pinkett airing their dirty laundry in her new autobiography. The actor admits he developed an “emotional blindness” to his wife and her antics.

The 52-year-old actress has revealed that she and Will have been living separately since 2016. In an email to the New York Times, Will said: “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.” The publication reported that the King Richard star has only now realised that Jada is “more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood”.

In interviews to promote her book Worthy, she pakked uit details like: She and Will never signed a prenup before they wed in 1997; and she soema reckoned that she and slain rapper Tupac Shakur are “soulmates”. The couple have had their fair share of dramas in the past few years. In 2020, Jada confessed she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina. However, Jada’s shock revelations contrast with Will’s public descriptions of the couple’s marriage.

In a TV interview last year, the 55-year-old star said: “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever." ENTANGLED: August and Jada Jada explained that she and Will were “figuring out” their future after initially divulging the news about their separation. The Girls Trip star – who has children Jaden 25, and Willow, 22, with Will – said: “We’re still figuring it out.