Ariana Grande’s stalker just won’t los haar uit. The laspos has been put behind bars again after breaking into the singer’s Montecito, California, home on her 29th birthday, according to TMZ.

Aharon Brown — who has repeatedly violated Ariana’s restraining orders in the past — was arrested Sunday after breaking into her home while she was away, a source told the celebrity news site. Brown was previously arrested in September 2021 after showing up at the pop star’s Los Angeles home with a large hunting knife, allegedly screaming “I’ll f***ing kill you and her” to Ariana and her security. IN PRISON: Ahoren Brown In court documents following the September incident, the Thank U, Next hitmaker pleaded with the LA Superior Court to issue a restraining order against Brown.

“I am fearful, for my safety and my family,” the singer said to the Los Angeles Superior Court. She continued: “I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.” While the restraining order was granted against Brown, he reportedly violated the order recently, according to TMZ.