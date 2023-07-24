When photographer Thekiso Mokhele’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) photographs of the tragic Bree Street explosion appeared on social media a few days ago, it received mixed reactions. Some of the striking images in the series titled “The Rumbling” depicts what appears to be a fashion shoot with the “models” walking and posing among the devastation left behind by the explosion that ripped through the busy Johannesburg street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawd Zexaw (@thekiso_mokhele) One of the two Instagram posts was captioned: “Thank you South Africa 🇿🇦 for giving me a voice through my artworks. This series has been an eye opening experience. “The awareness it caused about the tragic explosion that happened in Johannesburg has us more engaged than ever on current events. The fact that the country came together and the people voiced their opinions through art is a win. Let’s further the discussion.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawd Zexaw (@thekiso_mokhele) While some of his followers praised these creative visuals, saying “Modern-day social commentary! Amazing work bro” on Instagram, others thought it was “too soon”.

More on this Another quake in Jozi

One person commented: “I know art is supposed to be subjective but this is tone deaf to me considering how recent the explosion happened. Why is a traumatic event being romanticised?” “Turning a Jozi disaster into content - DEEEEEPLY PROBLEMATIC,” said another. On Twitter, user @SiphesihleVazi posted some of the the fashion related images from the series saying: “We’re truly an expressive nation.”

We’re truly an expressive nation 🤌![CDATA[]]>🏾 pic.twitter.com/GkB0WZQSmU — Vazi (@SiphesihleVazi) July 21, 2023 This too received mixed responses. “A reminder, AI art relies on you being dumb and you have failed the test,” said one unimpressed Twitter user. “This is utter sh*t,” expressed another.