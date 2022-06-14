They are called “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” but social media users don’t feel these famous ladies represent the Mother City – or are even all that famous.
Mense went bos on social media this week when Mzansi Magic released the news that the popular reality TV series will be getting a Kaapse edition.
The REAL Housewives Of Cape Town Is Coming On MzansiMagic— Real Housewives Of Cape Town (@HousewivesPRO) June 9, 2022
📺: 10 JULY 7pm
This Is A Thread On The Housewives ☕️.. #RHOCPT #RealHousewivesOfCapeTown pic.twitter.com/8sNtCmDHZp
Shirley Adonisi, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “This may be a global franchise, but our spin on it is very much South African.
“The storylines explored on the show and the cast’s lives are as authentic as they come.”
But the twitterati say with only three out of the seven-woman cast born and bred in Cape Town, this is not a true Kaapse show.
The cast includes Beverley Steyn, originally from Kwa-Zulu Natal, a real estate businesswoman who moved to Cape Town five years ago.
Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, is a blogger and momfluencer, originally from North West.
Thato Montse has a Garagiste winemaking diploma and is a member of BLACC – the Black Cellar Club.
Kutazwa “Rooksy” Gqirana was born in Gqeberha, and owns Style Boutique SA.
The three original Capetonians are:
Rushda Moosajee, aka RushTush, a personal trainer and online coach.
Camilla McDowell, aka The Queen of Constantia, a vintage car collector, beekeeper and public speaker.
And Lulwando “Lue” Tukwayo, from Khayelitsha, a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three.
After reading about their profiles, this was the Twitterati’s verdict.
@Euphoni31908490 wrote: “I’m so very much disappointed with the #RealHousewivesOfCapeTown cast, who are these people? I've never heard of any of them... Ever!”
@mkay_ramz wrote: “Real housewives of whaaaat!!!naaaah fam. We all know who the real, real, housewives of Capetown are!”
Real house wives of whaaaat!!!😭😭😭😭naaaah fam. We all know who the real, real, housewives of Capetown are!!!😂😂😂this one’s must seat this one out😂😂— Mkay🇿🇦🇿🇦✊🏽✊🏽 (@mkay_ramz) June 11, 2022
@alambchop wrote: “The Real Housewives of Atlanta invade Cape Town... The things Africa has to endure. #smh that sounds horrible.”
According to those in the know, the Housewives are typically celebs or women with a big social media presence.
Asked what criteria was used to select the group, producers, Trace Studios, said: “The newest Housewives are from diverse social backgrounds and represent an eccentric mix of new and old money, connected by one common thread: their desire to run the Mother City.”
The show premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Sunday 10 July at 7pm.
