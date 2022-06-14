They are called “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” but social media users don’t feel these famous ladies represent the Mother City – or are even all that famous. Mense went bos on social media this week when Mzansi Magic released the news that the popular reality TV series will be getting a Kaapse edition.

The REAL Housewives Of Cape Town Is Coming On MzansiMagic



📺: 10 JULY 7pm



This Is A Thread On The Housewives ☕️.. #RHOCPT #RealHousewivesOfCapeTown pic.twitter.com/8sNtCmDHZp — Real Housewives Of Cape Town (@HousewivesPRO) June 9, 2022 Shirley Adonisi, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “This may be a global franchise, but our spin on it is very much South African. “The storylines explored on the show and the cast’s lives are as authentic as they come.” But the twitterati say with only three out of the seven-woman cast born and bred in Cape Town, this is not a true Kaapse show.

@Euphoni31908490 wrote: “I’m so very much disappointed with the #RealHousewivesOfCapeTown cast, who are these people? I've never heard of any of them... Ever!” @mkay_ramz wrote: “Real housewives of whaaaat!!!naaaah fam. We all know who the real, real, housewives of Capetown are!” Real house wives of whaaaat!!!😭😭😭😭naaaah fam. We all know who the real, real, housewives of Capetown are!!!😂😂😂this one’s must seat this one out😂😂 — Mkay🇿🇦🇿🇦✊🏽✊🏽 (@mkay_ramz) June 11, 2022 @alambchop wrote: “The Real Housewives of Atlanta invade Cape Town... The things Africa has to endure. #smh that sounds horrible.”

According to those in the know, the Housewives are typically celebs or women with a big social media presence. Asked what criteria was used to select the group, producers, Trace Studios, said: “The newest Housewives are from diverse social backgrounds and represent an eccentric mix of new and old money, connected by one common thread: their desire to run the Mother City.” The show premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Sunday 10 July at 7pm.