Springbok captain Siya Kolisi never shies away from a photo op. He looks as comfortable with corporate honchos as he does with fans. So, it’s always flattering when he agrees to pose for the camera. He’s a nice guy who probably never says no.

When a seemingly innocent photo taken of him alongside Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung made it onto social media, people were less than impressed. The image, posted by @Vuyo_Mhaga, immediately went viral. Pre-empting how online users were going to react, he captioned the post: “Let’s forget winning the World Cup.” Let’s forget winning the World Cup pic.twitter.com/Ey2Bca9XRT — VuyoMhaga (@Vuyo_Mhaga) August 9, 2023 We’re not going to lie, former beauty queen Motaung appeared quite cosy with her hand on Kolisi’s chest, while he looked in the other direction and flashed the ‘peace’ sign.

And as expected, tweeps were not feeling the interaction between the two. “They are a little too comfortable with each other,” noted an online user. Way too comfortable — Quinton femme (@FemmeQuinton) August 10, 2023 Another asked, “They are both married right?,” which elicited a loud chorus, bringing Kolisi’s wife Rachel into the mix.

@KKhoabane added: “The chemistry in this photo! Let me tool before I get a hot clap from Rachel.” But another user set them right by saying, “What chemistry?Ave niyathanda creating things that dont exist. Siya is very well composed here.maybe say lady is too comfortable.” The chemistry in this photo! Let me tool before I get a hot clap from Rachel. — Kay-Kay (@KKhoabane) August 10, 2023 For those who are concerned for our captain’s loyalty, fret not.