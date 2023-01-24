Next time you visit your ouma, make sure she’s up to date with the latest fashion trends. A granny had mense on social media in stitches after she fixed her grandson’s ripped jeans, thinking they are stukkend.

A Cape Town couple sent their son to his ouma in the Eastern Cape for the summer holiday, who did not appear to appreciate his fashion sense. Taking to Facebook, Aneh Melody Mitani shared what she discovered when her son got home. It seems gogo had been busy.

According to online publication “The South African”, Mitani posted: “ok so my son went to his grandparents for the December holidays. Being young parents we bought clothes separately (no tatakhe) with his dad. The goods we bought for Christmas included very nice and stylish ripped jeans for our son. “To my surprise, uMakhulu (grandmother) spent December sewing these stylish ripped jeans all over the ripped areas that are supposed to be stylish and ripped on the jeans.” The gogo apparently told the mom: “I saw them rugged and I thought they were old pairs of jeans so I took it upon myself to patch them up for my grandson.”