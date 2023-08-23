Elton Jantjies won’t feel too cut-up about missing out on selection for next month’s Rugby World Cup in France. The Springbok flyhalf, who was publicly outed as a joller last year, apparently has a new bokkie to take his mind of his woes.

And she sounds like quite the catch. TV personality Ashleigh Ogle is not only the boss of her own entertainment company, but also a rapper and model. QUITE THE CATCH: Ashleigh Ogle, 33 And the lovebirds have made their relationship Instagram official, with Ashleigh, 33, sharing a series of images of her and Elton, 33, acting versin. Looking relaxed and happy, she captioned the post: “When time stands still, everything around you seems to stop. Rollin with my G.”

According to reports, Ashleigh is also an OnlyFans model, who previously dated rapper Flvme and shares a baby with Lebo M’s former stepson Mthunzi “Shogun” Ngani. The Durban-born beauty entrepreneur is chief executive officer and founder at Trilogy Entertainment MGMT. The budding romance could be just what arme Elton needs.

After a turbulent 2022, involving a cheating scandal with Bok team dietician Zeenat Simjee, and his estranged wife Iva Ristic announcing their separation, things are looking up for the dad of three. And, Ashleigh’s social media followers appeared to be in agreement while commenting on her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashleigh Ogle (@ashleighogle) “I’m so here for this, you guys look so cute,” responded a fan.