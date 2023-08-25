It’s been a while since Katlego Maboe made headlines for scandalous reasons. The television personality appeared to put his drama with ex-girlfriend Monique Muller behind him when he was announced as host of SABC3’s new game show ‘Deal or No Deal.’

The couple share a son together, which means that no matter how frosty relations are between them, they’ll always be in each other’s lives. But things seemed to hit a crescendo this week when Muller took to her Instagram Stories and called Maboe out for allegedly refusing to pay school fees. In a series of IG Stories, she accused the TV host of earning “10 times“ more than she does, and yet refusing to do his part in raising their son as far as finances go.

She started off asking if there are any other six-figure earning fathers refusing to pay their kid’s school fees. Muller accused Maboe of pleading poverty “when it comes to taking care of their kids”. Referring to his TV gig, she joked, “Maybe ‘Deal or No Deal’ can donate some funds there. LOL. I can forward the school banking details. Or his fans willing to donate?”

Picture: IG Stories The public figure and women’s rights advocate didn’t stop there. She shared screenshots of text messages between herself and Maboe’s current partner where things got personal, with ‘Jessica’ accusing her of playing a “poor mom”. Picture: IG Stories She also reminded Maboe’s fans that after paying legal fees and being a single mom, she was still subjected to “financial abuse in maintenance court”. Judging from the comments section, the ‘Deal or No Deal’ host still has a legion of fans rooting for him, despite his alleged treatment of Muller in the past.