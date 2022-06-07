Johnny Depp has joined TikTok. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who recently won his multimillion-dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, launched an account on the social media platform this week and describes himself as an “occasional thespian”.

Depp set up his profile on Monday and has already amassed almost 2 million followers. He is yet to post a video or follow anyone on the site. Watch video:

Heard was found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp received $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2m in compensatory damages after she counter-sued for $100m. The Edward Scissorhands star – who has Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20, with former partner Vanessa Paradis – admitted that his life had been “forever changed” by the case.

He said: “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye. “False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. “It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.”