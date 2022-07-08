Beyoncé has a zero tolerance policy for vuil varke. The superstar reportedly runs “#MeToo checks” on potential collaborators.

The 40-year-old singer is said to have vetted artists and producers for her upcoming album Renaissance and rejected anyone who has faced allegations of harassment and gender-based violence. An insider told The Sun: “Her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators. Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of allegations they are facing. “Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein.”

Queen Bey apparently “wants to set an example”. The source added: “She’s rubbed some people up the wrong way but she doesn’t care. She won’t go anywhere near you if you’ve been accused of going after one of her peers. “Beyoncé is a leader in her business and wants to set an example that any abuse shouldn’t be normalised.

“This is why her new record is about empowering women.” The report comes after Beyoncé recently revealed she wants to “create a safe space” through the music. She wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. “It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”