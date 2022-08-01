In Lasizwe Dambuza’s venting session on Twitter over the weekend, he called his family “toxic”.
He wrote: “Having a toxic family can really f%*k you up … you gotta learn how to let go and love from a distance.”
But he also became defensive when one of his followers called his sister Khanye Mbau “very toxic”, in the comments section.
@Zakewu_ZN replied to Dambuza’s tweet: “Yes @MbauReloaded is very toxic”.
To which Dambuza lashed out: “Don’t tweet rubbish!”
Other tweeps also fuelled the fire by adding their two cents.
@IamBogatsu said: “I guess you and your family lack maturity.”
@NdlovuIssac said: “Your family members have you and Khanyi Mbau, I’m sure they relate very well to this statement”.
@Leaflare69 wrote: “I mean, who needs enemies when you come with built-in sh**ty family members.”
In July, Dambuza seemed in a better space when he appeared all loved up on the black carpet, holding hands with Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, at the recent taping of the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau”.