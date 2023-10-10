Kylie Jenner should stick to getting dolled up and taking selfies. The make-up mogul went to praat haar bek verby when posting – and quickly deleting – her support of Israel during the renewed conflict with Hamas that has left more than 1 000 people dead.

DELETED: Kylie’s Instagram post The reality star shared a post from the pro-Israel account @StandWithUs via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Now and always we stand with the people of Israel!” read the post with text overlaid on an Israeli flag. “SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years,” she captioned it.

However, Kylie, 26, deleted the post an hour later after her comments section was flooded with pictures of Palestinian flags and calls for people to unfollow her. kylie jenner's comment section before she turned it off 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FTJ3oFCbCy — 🧚🏼‍♀️ 🇵🇸 (@pisceanocean_) October 7, 2023 Despite removing the post, the negativity continued on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Wtf @KylieJenner Everyone needs to unfollow #KylieJenner please !!!! #Palestine,” one person wrote.

“#KylieJenner has no idea what is going on between #Israel and #Palestine,” read another. “Right now Celebrities should only condemn the war crimes which are happening from both sides.” Another user added: “It’s actually way worse that Kylie Jenner just deleted the Israel post. It shows a lack of knowledge and care, she just posted it to be talked about.” Others expressed concern that Kylie’s post would cause bad blood between her and model Bella Hadid, whose dad is Palestinian.