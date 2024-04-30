He is a reality TV star and now a finalist in the Mr Gay Nation SA pageant. Richard Theron has become a force to be reckoned with and has a burning desire to uplift and represent the “overlooked” voices of the LGBTQ+ community.

Richard aka LaReeRee, 37, is originally from Namaqualand but now lives in Wellington, where he works in events management and as a radio presenter on the Breakfast Show on NFM Radio. When he is not on air, he is baking up a storm and vying for the crown as South Africa’s new Taste Master, SABC’s hit reality TV show. And he is keen to show of more of his talents.

Richard says: “This is a different side of Richard. I had to do something outside of my comfort zone and surprise myself and that is why I decided to enter The Taste Master SA. “It is going very well, I am enjoying every single moment of it. I am good at baking bread, so all the other things are all new to me but the learning experience is incredible.” Richard is no stranger to reality TV and has previously been on Musiek Roulette in 2021, Slim Vang Sy Baas and Klankbank in 2023 and Kyk Wie Praat in 2024.

Last year October, he entered the Mr Gay Nation SA pageant and has made it as a finalist in the competition. And he has a point to prove, saying: "When people hear the name of the pageant, they think it should be this macho butch guy that enters this competition. "I told myself that I am not macho, neither am I butch. I am a very feminine gay guy but still qualifies to enter the competition and I made it."I want people's perception to change and break those stereotypes because there are different kinds of gay guys in the queer community who can make a difference and there is nothing wrong with who you are.