Kanye West says he has been banned from entering estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s house.

The rapper – who has children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the reality TV star – has revealed that security stopped him at the gate as he went to meet his kids.

Kanye, 44, shared: “Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen.

“But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving.

“I bring them back and North was like, ’I want you to come upstairs and see something’.

“And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’”

He says he hasn't spoken to Kim, 41 - who is dating comedian Pete Davidson - about the decision.

Kanye, who bought a property near to Kim and his kids, told Hollywood Unlocked: “I am the richest black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.

“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to. And that’s where I call my cousins.

“And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ’I need you to go and say these two things: Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

