Kim Kardashian is closing down her KKW Fragrance – which has her estranged husband’s surname West in the name.

The reality star, 41, has suggested she will relaunch under a new brand name.

The mother of four says the changes will take place in the coming months, as the website will be shut down next month.

Kim revealed in a social media post: On May 1st at midnight, @KKWFragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name.

“...And under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site.”

She continued: “Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me.

“I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.”

She added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love.

“I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey—I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

Meanwhile, Kanye, 44, has vowed to seek help after harassing Kim and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media for months.

A source told PageSix: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

However, the source added: “It wasn’t clear if West planned to go into a treatment facility, as he has stayed in Los Angeles to be with his four kids.”

