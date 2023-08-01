Maltrap Kanye West is back on Twitter.
The 46-year-old rapper was banned from the microblogging website in October 2022 – which has since been rebranded as X – over a series of tweets he posted in which he said he was planning to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.
He was later reinistated but banned once again in December when he shared an image of what appeared to be a mix of the Star of David and a swastika.
But as of Monday, the gold-verified account of @kanyewest was up and running again.
Kanye is yet to rek his bek on his profile and the latest visible tweet is dated from July 2020, when he urged his 31 million followers to “trust God” as he announced his plans to run for US president.
At the time of Kanye’s ban, Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed he had “tried his best” to manage the controversy but ultimately decided immediate suspension was the only possible outcome after the rapper violated the rules of the social media site.
Musk said: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be a helpful motivation to lose weight.”
Kanye, who was previously married to reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, and has North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and four-year-old Psalm with her, lost his decade-long deal with Adidas to create Yeezy sneakers amid the controversy and Vogue magazine and fashion brand Balenciaga also cut ties.