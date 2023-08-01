The 46-year-old rapper was banned from the microblogging website in October 2022 – which has since been rebranded as X – over a series of tweets he posted in which he said he was planning to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

He was later reinistated but banned once again in December when he shared an image of what appeared to be a mix of the Star of David and a swastika.

But as of Monday, the gold-verified account of @kanyewest was up and running again.

Kanye is yet to rek his bek on his profile and the latest visible tweet is dated from July 2020, when he urged his 31 million followers to “trust God” as he announced his plans to run for US president.