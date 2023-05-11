Kanye West's (now known as Ye) campaign treasurer has resigned amid fraud allegations. Patrick Krason – who has served as treasurer for the 45-year-old rapper's informal 2024 presidential campaign – informed the Federal Election Commission (FEC) of his decision in a letter this week.

He wrote: “I have notified the campaign of my resignation and they have been made aware of the requirement to name a new treasurer within 10 days. Watch video: “I have also made them aware that they cannot raise or spend campaign funds until a new treasurer has been named.

“Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns.” As reported by Politico, in a separate letter he alleged that campaign adviser Milo Yiannopoulos could have broken federal campaign finance law. He claimed that Yiannopoulos “submitted falsified invoices and for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful” last year.

The letter reportedly refers to an expense for a digital asset for which the personality is accused of seeking reimbursement from both Ye's campaign and that of Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. Yiannopoulos has denied the allegations and told Politico that he wouldn't “give any credence (to) ridiculous, ridiculous and easily disproven claims”. Ye is yet to officially declare his candidacy, which would require him to file paperwork with the electoral commission.

However, he did appear to share a campaign video on Twitter in November 2022, which he has since deleted. He has since shared other videos, including one with a 'Ye 24' logo in reference to running for president. It would mark his second presidential run. He earned about 60 000 votes across 12 states after launching a bid for president in 2020.