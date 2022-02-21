Kanye West is aspris to block his divorce from Kim Kardashian from going ahead.

In response to his estranged wife’s request for them to be declared legally single, the rapper’s lawyers said in court documents: “Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment.

“Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set.”

Kim, 41, has made it clear in court documents that “no counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time…

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021.”

Kim’s legal team informed a court on Monday that Kanye had been served legal papers asking to bifurcate their divorce – meaning they can be declared single before working out the terms of their split.

“I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request,” she said.

Kim, who is dating comedian Pete Davidson, added: “[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

But Kanye, 44, is haaking vas, even though they’ve already settled on her keeping their $50 million former marital home in California’s Hidden Hills for her and their four kids.

