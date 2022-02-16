Kanye West sent estranged wife Kim Kardashian a truck load of red roses for Valentine’s Day, just hours after it was confirmed that he had split from Julia Fox.

The 44-year-old rapper – who split from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star last year – shared an image of the truck emblazoned with a slogan describing his “vision”, which he had delivered to Kim’s home.

Along with a string of rose emojis, he captioned the post: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.” (sic)

The Instagram snap was posted just hours after it was confirmed that Kanye had split from the 32-year-old actress, whom he had been dating since the New Year.

A rep for the actress told E! News: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Kanye – who was married to Kim, 41, from 2014 until she filed for divorce in 2021 and has four kids with her – also took to Instagram to insist that he is “not giving up” on family as he insisted he and his estranged wife will reunite eventually.

He wrote: “I DONT HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER (sic)”

SPLIT: Julia Fox and Kanye West

This was followed by an apology for his social media rants: “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication...

“Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim.

“I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.

Kanye had publicly dissed Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

NEW COUPLE: Kim and Pete Davidson

He shared posted a headless snap of the comedian and Kim holding hands on Instagram and captioned it: “LOOK AT THIS D***HEAD.”

He also shared a private text that the Saturday Night Live star had written to him: “You as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope (some) day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

To which he responded: “No you will never meet my children.”

