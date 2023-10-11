John Cena has apologised for criticising Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The 46-year-old wrestler and actor previously slammed Dwayne, 51, for turning his back on his wrestling career in order to become a Hollywood star, but John has now confessed he should not have rekked his bek.

John – who has also made the transition into the movie business – said during a WWE press conference: “I went about it the wrong way. “I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way.” The wrestler-turned-actor acknowledged that his comments weren’t “respectful”.

Cena said: “I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say ‘I’m sorry and I was wrong’, because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience. Dwayne is a hell of a guy. “I became who I despised. I see that perspective and I understand it. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with feuding with The Rock." Cena has put his acting career on hold over recent months, amid the ongoing actors’ strike.