The 52-year-old pop star rekindled her relationship with Hollywood star Ben, 49, back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years, and the couple reportedly got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada - which was taken out and processed on Saturday.

A source told TMZ: "They did, indeed, get hitched ... and the license is a signal they are now man and wife!"

The outlet went on to explain that the Jenny from the Block hitmaker - who was previously married to singer Marc Anthony and has twins Max and Emme, 14,with him while Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - has even changed her name in light of the marriage and will now legally be known as Jennifer Affleck.

A record on the Clark County Clerk's Office system reads: "Party 1 Name: Affleck, Benjamin Geza, Party 2 New Name: Affleck,Jennifer."