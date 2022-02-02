Fast and Furious 10 won’t be short on muscle with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson no longer in the picture.

That’s because Jason Momoa has been cast in the franchise’s final film.

The 42-year-old actor will play a bad guy in the opening chapter of the concluding story of the high-speed series, which is set for release in 2023.

Jason, who announced his split from wife of 16 years Lisa Bonet last month, was welcomed to the world of Fast and Furious by the series’ official Twitter account, which posted: “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa.”

The new movie is being directed by Justin Lin and regular cast members such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson are all set to return.

The franchise is set come to an end after the 10th and 11th films and Justin previously confirmed that the final story will be told across two separate movies.

The 50-year-old filmmaker said: “The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct.

“I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given.

“You had to earn it, you know?

“To be sitting here and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ’Wow’. It means a lot.”

