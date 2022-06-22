Former SA’s Got Talent Winner James Bhemgee has died. The 57-year-old who hailed from Kalksteenfontein but resided in Mitchells Plain, passed away at his home in Cuckoo Street, Rocklands, which is also the Spes Bona klopse kamer.

While it’s still unclear how the opera singer died, the Daily Voice learned he passed on just before 4am at home. A resident who lives with James said he was “sick” in bed for two days. “He seemed OK but just said he wasn’t feeling well and wanted to lie down.

“He was still OK last night. I know he had some kidney issues and often asked for advice from a kidney patient we know. “He wasn’t at the point of receiving dialysis yet but he was suffering from kidney problems. “He didn’t complain of any pains yesterday but this morning around 3am, his eyes were going to the back of his head and we knew something was wrong. While another resident tried to rush him to hospital by car, he died on the way.”

James, known as the “Singing Dustman”, rose to fame when he won Season 2 of SA’s Got Talent in 2010. On social media, messages of condolences poured in for the singer who was renowned for his rendition of opera classic Nessun Dorma. Entertainer Allistair Izobell posted: “Rest sweetly brother.... your voice will forever ring in my heart. Your race is done. You made many hearts smile with your talent and charm.”