Jada Pinkett Smith is giving husband Will Smith more than a few slaps in the face with the morsige revelations in her new autobiography. In addition to revealing the star couple have been separated for seven years already, she has now dropped a few more bombshells.

In interviews to promote her book Worthy, the actress pakked uit other details like: she moved out of her marital home as a 50th birthday gift to herself; and she and Will never signed a prenup before they wed in 1997. And she sommer sakked af that she and slain rapper Tupac are “soulmates”. The New York Times newspaper wrote: “In recent years, they’ve lived separately. As a 50th birthday present to herself, she bought her own place, moving out of their Calabasas [California] compound.”

However, Jada, 52, insisted she and Will, 55, – who have Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, together – will always be family and don’t plan to divorce. Recalling her wedding day, she said: “Listen, weddings are beautiful, but they can be very romanticised. I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look each other in the eyes, recognise that there would be tough times in this journey and to say to each other, ‘No matter what, we’re going to figure it out and that’s why we don’t need a prenup, because I’m making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out’.” She also opened up about her special bond with hip hop star Tupac prior to his death in a shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

CLOSE: Jada Pinkett Smith, Tupac Shakur Jada said: “A soulmate, yeah. If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have travelled a few together. You know, in various forms.” She added that there was a lack of romance, however, adding: “It just wasn’t possible. There was no chemistry between us... It’s that friendship-love chemistry, trust me.” Last year, Will shocked the world when he klapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars in response to a joke the comic made about Jada’s bald head, and the actress was initially shocked to hear the King Richard star call her his “wife”.