Hello Weekenders! I hope you’ve had a lekker break in May, hee staan os alwee op mid-month and we’ve been told there’s a cold front on the way, so make sure you’re kitted out with some warm party plans for this weekend.

Die jol begin vanaand (Thursday), it’s the all new Thursgay Night Extravaganza. For two Thursdays this month (12th and 26th), drag divas Emogen Moore and Angel Lalamore will be hosting Drag Nights at Las Vegas Lounge in Mitchells Plain. LAUNCH: Drag Nights at Las Vegas Lounge The event is open to all drag queens to perform and showcase their talent, and of course everyone is welcome to come watch and cheer them on.

So if you’re a singer, dancer or poet, make contact and bring your best performance to channel the inner goddess. The show starts at 8.30pm and DJ Alan will be on the decks to entertain in between sets. Maharaj will be the MC for the evening. Organiser Emogen Moore says: “We’ve never had an event such as this in Mitchells Plain before.

“The variety of performers we boast in Cape Town is huge, so I know we are in for a fabulous show with this open platform for the drag queens.” Las Vegas Lounge owner Celeste April adds: “I wanted to host the Dragnights for a while now, but keep putting it off. “I want to create a platform for our gay community to showcase their talent.

“The idea is to have cabaret artists, dancers or whatever they’d like to perform on our stage where they feel welcome.” CREATING A PLATFORM: Celeste April Entry for the launch is R50. Free drinks and snacks will be served on arrival. There will also be kwaai bar specials.