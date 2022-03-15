Pete Davidson has called out Kanye West for his social media attacks aimed at himself and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

In a text chat on Sunday morning the comedian invited the 44-year-old rapper to meet face to face to “smooth” out their issues and even offered him mental health advice.

Pete began the conversation by saying he was in bed with Kanye’s estranged wife Kim, 41, and shared a thumb’s up selfie.

“Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don't gotta be like this,” Pete wrote.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.”

‘BEST MOTHER’: Kim and Kanye’s four children

He added: “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

Kanye retorted: “Oh you using profanity, Where are you?”

“In bed with your wife,” he replied.

Kanye sakked af: “Happy to see you’re out the hospital and rehab.”

INSULTED: Kanye West, 44

The Saturday Night Live comedian traded punches, saying: “Same here. It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.

“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk.

“You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

Kanye wrote back: “You’re more than welcome to come to Sunday Service.”

Pete declined, saying: “Why don’t we meet after Sunday service and Saints game... I’ll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man.”

He continued: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press.

“Which is obviously all you care about... I wish you’d man up for once in your life.”

Pete then offered advice, saying: “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey.

“...There’s no shame in having a little help.

“You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

He added: “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me.

“I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they’ve wanted to do for months.

“I don’t want the father of my girl’s kids to look bad out.

“I have your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth.“

“But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Pete Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, shares text conversation between between Pete and Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/lxAf4xhyd0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

Kim, who has four kids with Kanye, was declared legally single by a judge last week after applying to change her marital status in December.

