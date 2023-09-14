Former Idols SA winner Karin Kortje is making things happen in the Overberg. Not only did she just finish a massive talent show but she’s gearing up for her Heritage Festival taking place later this month.

On Sunday she held the finale of her competition, Overberg’s Got Talent, the aim of which is to uplift and expose new talent onto bigger platforms. The Albert Myburgh Secondary School Dance Crew were crowned the overall winners. THE WINNERS: AMSS Dance Crew The talent competition ran for three months and fresh new talent was unearthed.

There were more than 300 entries, which were cut down to 30 after they were seen and heard by different Cape Town artists. I feel the process was fair and true, based on the performance they delivered on the day. This group was further cut to a top 10 who all competed at the lovely Caledon Spa.

Mentors such as jazz superstar Candice Thornton, respected producer Winston Siljeur, and entertainer Von D were also there to bring their expertise to the room. Marcellino Jodi Swarts was the MC, so the people had a great time. MC: Marcellino Jodi Swarts Karin says: “It is most rewarding when we see children playing instruments, dancing to beautiful music or singing ballads that brings some kind of nostalgic feeling to ourselves. What is even better is these kids just need to be seen, and I am so happy that God uses me as a vessel to bring these children’s talent to the stages of Cape Town.

“When I started this initiative in 2015, Envic Booysen was the winner and today after all the grooming, we can see how well he’s doing on the Idols SA season 19 competition. “Envic is currently in the top 9 and doing very well. I just hope and pray that these kids understand that there is so much more for all of them out there. The ultimate reason for this initiative is to establish a music institution for these rural kids in the region.” PANEL: Winston Siljeur, Karin Kortjé, Candice Thornton and Von D The upcoming Heritage Festival is the perfect way to bring together new and established stars to the main stages.

It will take place at the Elgin Grabouw Sports Club on September 24. The festival will bring some of the biggest names out to the Grabouw area such as Early B, The Rockettz, Salome, Sasha-Lee Davids and many more, along with talented local acts from the Overberg region. MC duties will be handled by the fun-loving Peadon Smith, who is a Heart FM Presenter and is known to many on TikTok.

Arendsvlei actress Jolene Martin, who plays Beatrice, will also be on stage as a co-host. People are urged to bring along their blankets, camping chairs and gazebos. Strictly no alcohol or foods will be allowed in but vendors will sell refreshments.