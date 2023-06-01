Cardi B has revealed that she wants a bit of peace and quiet in her life. And she wishes she could live in the middle of nowhere.

The rap star is one of the world’s best-selling artists, but Cardi has taken to social media to admit that she craves a bit of stilte. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 20 months, with her husband Offset, wrote on Twitter: “Sometimes I just want to live in a small cottage wit my kids in the middle of nowhere . Where nobody can find me or talk to me. [sic]” Sometimes I just want to live in a small cottage wit my kids in the middle of nowhere . Where nobody can find me or talk to me. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 29, 2023 However, the 30-year-old has repeatedly suggested that she was actually happier before she found fame and success.

Cardi, who married Offset in 2017, previously told CR Fashion Book magazine: “One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. “Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future. “One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.”

Cardi explained that she feels as though she’s lost some control over her own life. FAMILY: Cardi with kids Wave and Kulture She admitted that she feels like the world “owns” her and that she actually preferred her pre-fame lifestyle. The Money hitmaker, who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music industry, added: “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.