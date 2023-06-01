Cardi B has revealed that she wants a bit of peace and quiet in her life.
And she wishes she could live in the middle of nowhere.
The rap star is one of the world’s best-selling artists, but Cardi has taken to social media to admit that she craves a bit of stilte.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 20 months, with her husband Offset, wrote on Twitter: “Sometimes I just want to live in a small cottage wit my kids in the middle of nowhere . Where nobody can find me or talk to me. [sic]”
However, the 30-year-old has repeatedly suggested that she was actually happier before she found fame and success.
Cardi, who married Offset in 2017, previously told CR Fashion Book magazine: “One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get.
“Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.
“One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.”
Cardi explained that she feels as though she’s lost some control over her own life.
She admitted that she feels like the world “owns” her and that she actually preferred her pre-fame lifestyle.
The Money hitmaker, who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music industry, added: “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.
“Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”