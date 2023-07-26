Megan Fox is’ie skaam to show off her hot bod and sexy ink – and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly approves too. The Transformers star shared a series of bikini-clad photos to her Instagram on Monday, showing off her lekker lyfie in a cut-out dress while posing on the beach.

The long-sleeve mesh gown featured a massive hole in the front, exposing her chest and abs. Megan, 37, wore a silver bikini underneath the ensemble as she struck multiple seductive poses during the sunset photoshoot, showing off her various rib tattoos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) In some of the sultry snaps, the Jennifer’s Body actress lounged – and even crawled – on the sand as the waves crashed against her body.

Despite getting her hair soaked, Megan’s make-up and eye-liner stayed mooi gepas. By the end of the shoot, she was covered in sand as she posed against a large boulder. Her fans het hulle lippe gelek in her Instagram comments section with praise for the mom of three.

“You make me question my sexuality. Thanks. Just unreal,” one fan wrote, while another added,” biggest girl crush of my life”. Megan also started sharing some of her pics from a mythical photoshoot earlier this month. Those, too, left little to the imagination as she rocked a series of revealing outfits, including a heavily distressed, knit dress with nothing else underneath.

SEDUCTIVE: Fox’s sultry poses While the sexy snaps sent her fans mal, they also caught the attention of rapper Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker. “if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me,” the rocker commented under the forest snaps. LIKE AN ANIMAL: Megan crawls However, the pair had a rocky start to 2023 amid cheating allegations.