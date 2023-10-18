Ooh jinne. Justin Timberlake is paaping over what his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears has written about him in her soon-to-be released autobiography. The SexyBack singer dated the Toxic hitmaker for three years before they broke up in 2002 and he’s been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, with whom he has two sons.

Multiple sources told Page Six about his fears over the release of Britney’s memoir The Woman in Me on October 24: “He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him.” A recent report by Us Weekly said Britney’s book is set to go after Justin “hard”. But a publishing insider told Page Six the autobiography is “not a takedown” of anyone. They added: “This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story, and it’s nothing more than that.”

At the time of their split, Justin told Barbara Walters during an interview he had made a pact with Britney not to “say specifically why” they split. When pressed about rumours Britney cheated on him, Justin didn’t try and deny them. He instead said: “Honestly, we’re not perfect. I don’t judge anybody.” Britney, 41, also refused to address the rumour when Diane Sawyer asked her in a TV chat what she had done wrong in her relationship with Justin, 42 .

The mum of two – who is in the process of divorcing husband Sam Asghari, 29 – said: “I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way… and I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.” Britney fans slammed Justin when his chat with Barbara resurfaced as part of the Framing Britney Spears documentary. He apologised to his ex, saying: “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.