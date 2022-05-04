Aries - March 21 - April 20 Some strange and rather gloomy dreams could come your way. They could catapult you into a rather depressed mood during the day. Writing them down might help exorcise the negative emotions.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A lack of communication with an unhappy family member could have you feeling a little downhearted, Taurus. You might wonder if you’ve done something to offend this person. Chances are you haven’t. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The promise of a promotion or raise could be on your mind today, Gemini. You might try to visualise the next steps and anticipate tasks that take more effort and concentration than you’re used to. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You might decide to spend a large part of the day working on a project that requires mental energy. Plans to spend some time with either a close friend or lover might not turn out to be quite what you’d hoped.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 A gloomy guest could arrive today, Leo, and likely need some cheering up. Do the best you can, but don’t try to do it by cooking a meal. The results of your efforts might not be all that exciting. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Some rather depressing information could come your way, Virgo, but don’t take it at face value. It might not be as bad as it seems. Check the facts before making yourself crazy. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Gloom over money matters might catch up with you at some point today, Libra. However, there’s nothing really major to worry about. Financially, your business affairs should be going well.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you might find yourself feeling a little low, Scorpio, but it doesn’t seem as if there’s any real reason for it. You may just have had a bad night and need some extra sleep. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Old memories, traumas, and phobias from the past could affect your mood today, Sagittarius. You might feel depressed without really knowing why. An event in your life has brought these feelings closer. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A friend might be feeling a little depressed today and need some cheering up. Social events or group activities could be of great help in doing that, and it would do you some good as well.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Pivotal career matters may need to be thought through today, Aquarius. A lot could be at stake at work in the very near future. Whatever tasks you need to tend to could require a lot of effort and concentration. Pisces - February 19 - March 20