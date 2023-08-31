Aries - March 21 - April 20 If you’ve been expecting a settlement of some kind, today it might finally come. This is a great day to invest in a home, land, or property. It’s especially necessary to read the fine print before signing anything.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Some paperwork might need attention today. You may also be on the phone a lot. Communication should be clear, open, and honest, so you’ll accomplish exactly what you need to. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Physically, you feel strong and energetic. This is a good day to look into expanding your horizons. All signs point to personal and career success. You’ll know just what to do with it. Follow your instincts! Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Ingenuity and practicality lead to success now. Something may be accomplished that has meant a lot to you, and you should feel particularly satisfied with yourself and maybe even a little excited.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You might put a lot of effort into the appearance of your house. Some people you’d like to impress could visit your home tonight. You should be especially intuitive now. Make it work for you! Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A group you’re affiliated with could meet somewhere in your neighborhood. Though you’re usually more sensitive and intuitive than others, today you could be feeling especially so. Expect a lot of phone calls. Libra - September 23 - October 22 This is a period when your business and financial interests continue to fly high. You may feel disoriented at times, as everything seems to be happening at once. Yet all you can do is go with the flow.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Things may be unstable for you, but improve quite a bit by the end of the day. If you can, you should probably just sleep this morning. Get a full amount of rest so you can fully enjoy the latter part of the day. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Make sure you have an equal amount of give and take in your life. If someone gives you a compliment today, know how to receive it graciously instead of brushing it off as something meaningless. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Relationships should go well for you. You should be able to find emotional stability when you form a relationship with someone you trust. Don’t get discouraged if this person tends to be aloof.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Extend the day by getting up earlier than usual. Even though it may be hard to leave the comfort of your bed, the rewards will be many. The celestial energy beckons you to get up and join the activities of the day. Pisces - February 19 - March 20