Aries - March 21 - April 20

You might be extremely busy now. Invitations to large parties, small gatherings and intimate evenings with romantic partners might come up today. Be discriminating in those you accept. Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Unexpected visitors could wake you up to the possibility of new work opportunities. This could advance your current job or be work you can do on your own. Whatever it is, you will probably find it exciting.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21 If you aren’t romantically involved, an errand, walk, or other foray into your neighborhood might bring an exciting new person into your life. This encounter may or may not lead to something lasting. Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Money that you may have been hoping to use to better your living or working condition could suddenly come your way today. Ideas for how to put it to work in the most efficient way could pop into your mind quickly. Leo - July 23 - August 22 When you run errands today, check the bulletin boards in local businesses. You may have been longing for adventure but you might find the excitement you crave right in your community.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22 Info received today excites your imagination and encourages you to start a new artistic or creative project. Stories, pictures, abstract concepts could come together and form an inspired idea that could change your life. Libra - September 23 - October 22

Adventure is the word for today. A lot of physical and mental energy, as well as enthusiasm, might lead you to aim for goals that others consider too risky or unrealistic. Don’t let their opinions stop you. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 New career goals may come your way with the current aspect, opening up possibilities you may not have considered. It might even work toward the fulfillment of childhood dreams that you abandoned long ago.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Fascinating new information could arrive today from TV or the Internet, opening up new educational opportunities. The possibility of visiting new friends in other countries might come to your attention. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Sudden burst of physical energy and determination could lead to additional income for you. This is probably due to an unexpected opportunity to do some extra work. Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Friends or a group with which you're affiliated could propose a trip. This might seem like a great adventure, so you’re likely to go for it. You will probably have a wonderful time.