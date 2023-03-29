Aries - March 21 - April 20 Don’t let the positive energy of the day pass you by. You’re able to grab hold and make greater use of it than most, so don’t hesitate to get going early and keep on going until late.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may be tempted to make up your own rules, because you really aren’t happy with the ones before you. Be careful of doing so without first understanding the full implications for you. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your actions may be erratic and spontaneous today, but they will also most certainly be powerful. You may be driven by a sharp intellectual mind. Perhaps there’s someone near you who has great cunning. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Take time to break out of your normal routine and see what’s going on around you. You could be so focused and so driven toward a specific goal that you fail to take into account the rest of the world.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Don’t feel like you’re obligated to jump through other people’s hoops. Just because someone wants you to do something doesn’t mean you have to oblige. Bend over backward for yourself. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Suddenly you’re halfway through a task and wondering what you really hoped to accomplish by starting it in the first place. Be more conscious of your energy and how you use it. Libra - September 23 - October 22 This is one day when you can launch yourself headfirst without worrying too much about the outcome. There’s a great deal of positive energy on your side that you may not even be able to see.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may have your guard up as you fend off people and situations that have caught you unprepared, Scorpio. Be careful about putting up such big walls that you can’t see over them. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

An element of the mystical and fanciful will play a significant part in your world today. This energy is likely to come to you unexpectedly, and your first reaction might be to shy away from it. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may be the only one who really sees what’s going on. You feel like an observer on a mountain looking down with disdain on the people below. You understand the politics of the situation.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Before you know it, you may be in shackles connected to people, situations, and commitments that you can’t seem to extricate yourself from. Use today to free yourself from these chains. Pisces - February 19 - March 20