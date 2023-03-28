Aries - March 21 - April 20 In an effort to maintain the peace, you’ve neglected your desires for the sake of pleasing someone else. Making compromises can be noble, but it may never get you what you want. It’s time to be more aggressive in your pursuit of love.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Are you trying to prove that you can take the heat without being affected? You can get burned just as easily even if you deny it. Do things for you, especially when it comes to matters of love and romance. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your desire for passion and love is intense. Combine these two forces for a passionate night of love and romance. The key now is to make sure that you aren’t giving yourself away to someone who’s unworthy of your love. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Matters of the heart may not be going smoothly. Perhaps someone’s approach has been too aggressive. Perhaps you need to examine the dynamics of the relationship. If you’re single, it’s probably for the best right now.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 When it comes to love and romance, you're probably on fire. Partner with someone who shares your thirst for adventure, spontaneity, and the bizarre. You need someone who can keep up with your erratic and powerful energy. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

If things aren't going smoothly in a romantic relationship, be careful about blaming yourself. A partnership means that two people work together equally. If this isn’t the case, let your partner know how you feel. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your sex drive is bound to be strong today. This could be the only thing on your mind. Every person you see may stir feelings in you. You’ll feel at home today, especially when you’re emotionally involved in your work.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Bring more fire and passion to your love life. Spark things up by being more adventurous. The bolder you are, the more response you will get. Have confidence and be spontaneous in all matters having to do with love. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Recent conflicts may stir up some anger. This is a powerful force, and you could be tempted into a big fight. Bring out the olive branch. Defuse the situation by sharing passionate nights with the one you love. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may not be having the best of luck when it comes to matters of the heart and you may feel you need to take some sort of action. Be careful of acting just for the sake of creating movement.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Love and romance are in the air tonight, so feel free to let loose. Take charge in the bedroom as you lure your mate with your fantastic love of life and desire to have a good time. Pisces - February 19 - March 20