Aries - March 21 - April 20

A sudden desire to expand your horizons could have you considering returning to school, perhaps for an advanced degree. The school you’re considering might be located in another city or foreign country.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Some new ideas for expanding your horizons on some level could come to you today through an unexpected source, possibly even dreams or visions. Don’t write it off as crazy.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Ideas for a new enterprise, which could be a party or a business, could have you spending a lot of time on the phone today. You’ll need to consult with people who know about what you want to do.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Have you been thinking about getting fit by investing in some exercise equipment? If so, this might be the day to get it. Don’t be surprised if friends, relatives, and neighbours all want to come over and try it out.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Your curiosity and creative energy may be stimulated today by information you receive from books, documentaries, or conversations with people familiar with the field you’re exploring.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A female visitor could come to your door today with some interesting, useful information. It might involve anything from stock market trends to a forthcoming wedding to occult and metaphysical matters.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Today your relationships with friends, relatives, colleagues and partners – should be going very well. Your communication is good, and your ability to see the other person’s point of view is clearer than usual.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Relations with colleagues on the job could be very cooperative today, probably because you’re about to complete a project of some kind that could result in higher income for everyone.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Friendships and romantic bonds should provide a rich source of support today. Conversation is likely to be light, covering matters like current events and the weather, but this might be just what you need now.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Today you might find yourself hosting an impromptu social event and more people could show up than you initially counted on. The party should be enjoyable for everyone even if it’s a bit crowded.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

A festival, rally, or other mass event could occur today. It could center on a social, ecological, or political issue. You could decide to attend in the company of a romantic partner and perhaps friends, too.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Career matters should be going very well for you today. A sudden change regarding your work could catapult you into a position you’ve been hoping to reach for a long time. A rise in income could result.

