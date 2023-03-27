Aries - March 21 - April 20 Keep in mind that you might not have the discipline or commitment to finish any project you start today, but you most certainly won’t lack creative energy. Merge your mental and emotional processes.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today is a terrific day for you, Taurus. You finally seem to have a grasp on your thought processes and inner emotions. You will feel extra sensitive and loving, and people will be drawn to you because of it. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today could be difficult to iron out, Gemini. No matter what you do, you land just a bit short of the mark. Perhaps your indecisiveness is making it too difficult for you to be effective. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your feet may be a little cold, but that’s what you get for splashing around in the rain. Your heart and mind are finally on the same page and it’s much easier to say exactly how you feel.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today may be one of those days when you feel all dressed up with nowhere to go. Don’t worry about the details, Leo. Follow your heart to a fantasy land and join the outlandish and bizarre. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

This is a fantastic day, Virgo. Elements of your life seem to be falling into place. You’re in a period when you’re beginning new cycles of love and mental activity. These beginning points are highlighted. Libra - September 23 - October 22 This is one of those days in which you can’t figure out what to order for dinner. You’re waiting at the deli counter trying to figure out what you want and when it's your turn to order, you've already forgotten.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 It might seem like your brain and heart are working against you today. You might sense that they’ve teamed up to keep your head in a swirling maelstrom of confusion that you can't seem to pull out of. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your moods are always fluctuating. Today looks like you’re on an up note, so enjoy the caring, sensitive mood of the day. You should find that you can clearly express your emotions on an intellectual level. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 At the same time, you’re also able to put more feeling and sensitivity in your otherwise dry intellect. Realise that we are all one. Just go out and live your life to the best of your natural ability.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You might find it difficult to connect with others today, Aquarius. Your brain may seem like it’s in some other dimension. Appreciate the power of circular movement in your life. Pisces - February 19 - March 20