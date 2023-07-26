Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today is a terrific day, and you can get a lot accomplished using your quick mind and sharp wit. Information is flying quickly. Grab what resonates with you and discard the rest.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Why me? You may feel like you ask yourself this question more than anyone else. Your life may seem like an intense roller-coaster ride that never stops. But you realise that you would have it no other way. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your brain may buzz like a beehive today. That’s good. There is a great deal of information to process now. Have you been thinking about buying some new electronic equipment or small appliances for your home? Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Don’t automatically assume that you can work out all your problems alone. Just talking things out with others may help shed light on a situation that baffled you earlier. Don’t be ashamed to ask for assistance.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Get up early and get working. You have a lot of emotional and physical energy that should help you accomplish whatever you need to do. The planetary energy is on your side. Take advantage of it. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Speak up today. Perhaps no one has heard your point of view in a while. More than likely, it’s incredibly important for them to hear it. You have incredible insight that others don’t have. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Someone has just turned on the fan and papers are flying everywhere. The pace is picking up and you're scrambling to pick up the pieces. Stay in close communication with others today.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Why me? You may feel like you ask yourself this question more than anyone else. Your life may seem like an intense roller-coaster ride that never stops. Take a break from it all today if you can. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Listen closely to the wind, for the answers are blowing right in front of you. Make contact with people you haven’t heard from in a while. You can be quite productive today in unexpected situations. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You might be sidestepping in order to avoid a commitment today. Don’t keep giving someone the runaround. Be strong and let people know your thoughts even if you think their feelings will be hurt.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You’re at a dramatic climax in your monthly emotional cycle today. Don’t be ashamed about releasing these emotions. Your feminine and masculine natures are connected, and they're working harmoniously. Pisces - February 19 - March 20