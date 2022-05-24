Aries - March 21 - April 20 You are best to avoid such unsavory circumstances, especially if you're in a group situation. Losses could occur if you haven't been careful when dealing with joint financial ventures.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You will be able to borrow money in order to invest. You may get upset with peers or relatives. You may want to put everyone to work on a project that will keep them all too busy to complain. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. False information from someone trying to start problems is likely. You may have problems with skin, bones, or teeth if you haven't been taking proper care of yourself. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Someone you live with may feel totally neglected. You may have major blowups with someone you love if you don't back down. Don't let others make you feel guilty or insecure.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Have a heart-to-heart talk with family and find out what the problems are. Be careful that you don't spend too much time with a person belonging to someone else. You could be disillusioned if you let relative in on your emotional thoughts. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You will need to finalize important deals today. Someone you live with will get angry if you are neglecting your duties. You are best not to discuss your personal life with others. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don't exaggerate. Now is a good time to ask for favors. You have worked hard and the payback is now.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Sign up for courses that will help you understand yourself better. You will not impress others by being foolishly generous. Try to include the one you love in your plans today. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Take care of any pressing health problems. Deal with in-laws today. Pamper yourself for a change. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Don't overspend on items for your home. Don't trust coworkers with important or personal information. Added knowledge will give you the edge when dealing with peers.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You're on to something tangible and need to act fast You will be able to contribute a great deal to organizations that you join. You will be able to contribute a great deal to organizations that you join. Pisces - February 19 - March 20